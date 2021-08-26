Tupelo-Lee Austin Saunders, 30, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Verona. Lee was born in Tupelo on June, 26, 1991 to Sherman Lee Saunders and Tarra Veazey Marshall. He graduated from Shannon High School and attended EMT School at Itawamba Community College. He worked several years as a landscaper for Total Lawn Care before joining Loomis-Wells Fargo as a Armed Guard and Driver. A simple man, Lee enjoyed the outdoors especially spending time at Coonewah Creek/Bottom. He was quiet and tender hearted and loved collecting guns, knives, gadgets, flags of all kinds. Lee enjoyed listening to music. He found God through his deep roots in the Jewish faith. Services will be Private. A time of Visitation and Reflection on Lee's life will take place today, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 5 PM-7PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Friends and family are welcome to drop by. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family. Lee leaves behind his mom and dad, Tarra "Tess" Veazey Marshall and Gary Marshall; his father, Sherman Lee Saunders and his wife, Lola of High Point, North Carolina; his daughter, Kelli McNutt and her mother, Niki Dunn of Tupelo; his sister, Ginny Dickey of Tupelo; a step sister, April Wilson of Dothan, Ala. and his nieces, Ava and Emma Wilson of Dothan. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
