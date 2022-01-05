Wendy Malissa Erickson Savage, 75, of Tupelo, passed Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in New Albany after a battle with leukemia. She was born December 13, 1946 in Richland, Washington to Arvid Cecil Erickson and Doloros Hagan Erickson. She was a member of Palmetto Methodist Church and the breast cancer survivors group for 22 years. She enjoyed going to the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club regularly. In her younger years she took pleasure in camping, fishing, and horseback riding. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, cooking, and shopping. She was well known for arriving late to all events, even work. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm Friday, January, 7, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel with Bro. Jeremy Funderburk. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by five children, Janie Lindley (David) of Ingomar, Billy Savage of Tupelo, Bambi Rhodes (Mike) of Oran, MO, Britt Savage (Cindy) of Amory, and Andrew Reece of Tupelo; one brother, Todd Erickson of Somerset, KY; seven grandchildren, Brandon Lindley, Brooke Penna (Matthew), Lacy Thomas (Justin), Lakyn Lindley, Michael Rhodes (Kristin), Brittney Dirnberger (Cody), and Jonathan Savage; nine great grandchildren, Samarah, Seth, Noah, Cayden, Ellie, Ian, Colson, Kambri, and Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brock Richard Erickson. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Savage, Michael Rhodes, Cody Dirnberger, Mike Priest, Tim Keith, and Timothy Keith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Lindley and Matthew Penna.
