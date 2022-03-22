On the wings of the angels she so adored, a smile in her heart and a prayer on her lips, Eva Elizabeth 'Beth' Savely Berryhill left for her Heavenly home on the sunny afternoon of Saturday, March 19th, surrounded by loved ones, to touch the face of God. Beth's story began in Ingomar, on October 28, 1942, to a large, happy family. Beth graduated from Ingomar High School in May of 1960. After graduating, she married J.B. 'Bill' Herring, Jr, settling in Indianola, Mississippi, being a proud homemaker, helping Bill to raise his two children, J.B. 'Johnie' Herring, III, and Cherl. After moving to Pontotoc, they adopted their daughter, Carol. Beth was Postmaster for the United States Postal Service and Insurance Agent for Browning Funeral Home. She cared for her husband Albert Berryhill, who had Alzheimer's, until his death, being awarded NMMC 2009 Caregiver of the Year Award. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. She loved the color blue, rainbows, spring flowers, dogwood blooms, Easter, Hummingbirds and Redbirds, butterflies, Springtime, quilting and sewing, writing, singing gospel music and helping anyone she could. She dearly loved her family, her brothers and sisters of whom were also considered her best friends. One of her favorite songs was 'His Eye is On the Sparrow'. A lifelong writer of poetry, short stories and even her silent prayers, she was twice published. Beth leaves behind her daughter, Carol Herring Samarov, her grandchildren, Sean Mitchell Samarov, Laura Catherine Franklin and great- granddaughter and namesake Evalie Christine, grandchildren Rebecca Herring (Ty) Hardy, J.B. 'Ben' (Sara Sullivan) Herring, IV, and several great grandchildren as well as beloved caregivers, Nita and Brenda and the entire staff at The Magnolia at Oxford. She also leaves behind siblings Jack (Sandra) Savely, Dorothy Hughes, Nancy (Paul B) Floyd, a sister-in-law Connie Savely, and many, many nieces and nephews and greats. She was preceded by her parents John Abbott and Libby Savely, siblings Doris Caldwell, John David Savely, Martha Ann Mayo, Paul Savely, Richard Savely, and Marie Jones, her husbands Spurgeon Petty and Albert Berryhill. Services will be at Browning funeral Home, Pontotoc at 3: PM Friday March 25th. Visitation will be from 1:30 until services with burial at Liberty cemetery with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or WWW.ALZ.ORG Beth's infectious smile, light and legacy will burn on in the hearts and minds of all who loved her, and Heaven is now even brighter, to someday lead us all home. As Beth always wrote, Take mistakes for love.
