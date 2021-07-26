Paul Timothy Savely, age 74, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1947. He was a member of the Plumbers Local of Memphis for over 40 years. Paul retired from Plumbers Contractors, Inc. in Collierville, TN. He was also a retired Realtor with Mossy Oak Properties in Pontotoc. Paul was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Southaven Shrine Club, and served as Master of the Lodge in Horn Lake, MS. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS, where he loved being a member of the Gideon's and the American Legion. Paul proudly served our country as a Sergeant E-5 in the 115th Artillery Battalion, TN Army National Guard. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and uncle. Services will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial will follow at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, at Memphis Memory Garden in Memphis, TN. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Paul leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Lou Arnold Savely; his daughter, Lori (Jimmy) Meggs, of Arlington, TN; his son, Timothy (Nicole) Savely of Cameron, NC; his grandson, Johnathan Meggs and three granddaughters, Zaida, Willa and Hazel Savely; his nieces, Michelle Garth and Candice Rose and many more nieces and nephews; his sisters, Nancy (Paul B.) Floyd of New Albany, MS, Dorothy Hughes of Coffeeville, MS and Beth Berryhill of Pontotoc, MS; and his brother, Jack (Sandra) Savely of Pontotoc, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Abbott Savely and Libby Russell Savely; three sisters, Doris Caldwell, Martha Ann Mayo and Marie Jones; and two brothers, John David Savely and Richard Savely. Pallbearers will be Max Brassfield, Tommy Jones, Timmy Jones, Phillip Martin, Michael Floyd and Kevin Floyd. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
