Jim Savery He was a quiet, moving force among his family and friends. He was a friend's friend. He loved supremely, with a perfect love, those he cared most for and he had a kind, forgiving heart. James Mitchell "Jim" Savery, III, 65, departed this life unexpectedly around 2 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from his residence in the Beech Springs area after an apparent sudden onset brain aneurism/stroke. Having just celebrated his 65th birthday 14 days ago, Jim was born September 22, 1956 in Tupelo, MS to the union of James Mitchell Savery, II and Joan Evans Savery, pioneer Tupelo families. As a 1974 graduate of Tupelo High School, he loved his classmates passionately and kept tract of them over the years enjoying many celebratory moments. Jim continued his education at the University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Finance. Jim joined the legendary family business started in 1866, Savery's Insurance Agency on Main St. in Tupelo where he quickly became a trusted and beloved insurance man for his loyal clientele. For 17 years, he was a meat inspector for the Mississippi Department of Agriculture before retiring. Jim married Susan Gay Mize on May 11, 1996, sharing twenty-five years together. He was a devoted and loving husband, adored his daughters, Ally and Jessie, and doted constantly over his only granddaughter, Wrenly Scarlett Willis. Jim may have been his happiest the last year being the daily baby sitter for Wrenly. He enjoyed many lifelong adventures, road trips, days of youth at NSM on Lake Appaloosa near Mooreville, countless road trips visiting buddies and seeing the country throughout his life. A "hotty toddy" man through and through, he revered everything Ole Miss especially Saturday football games. Jim just always seemed to get the rhythm of life and he made good on every moment, with gratitude in his heart always. A green thumb, he loved his plants and gardening. He and Susie and their family were faithful members of the Gloster St. Church of Christ. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Ministers Chad Ramey and his father in law, Minister Clyde Mize officiating. Steve Holland will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Savery family plot beside his Mom at Glenwood Cemetery in downtown Tupelo. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today, Oct. 7, 2021 and from Noon-service time Friday all at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Those left to mourn his departure from this earthly pilgrimage are his loving wife, Susie Savery of Beech Springs; daughters, Ally Savery Willis and husband, Chance of Guntown and Jessie Savery of Beech Springs ; his half-brother, Sean Savery and his mother, Kathy of Tupelo; his sister, Ann Savery Lyons and husband, Sonny of Tupelo; his in laws, Clyde and Annette Mize of Saltillo; and their large family, whom he loved dearly. His Uncle, Joe "Bitsy" Savery (Glenda) of Mooreville, his aunt, Sandra Savery Cottrell and husband, Peyton of Houston, TX; his nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of ole buddies everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Joan Evans Savery; his grandparents, Ikey and Beulah Belle Savery and Edgar and Annie Bell Evans; his cousin, Joe Savery, Jr. and his Mom's sisters, Judy and Janet. Pallbearers will be his nephews and nephews in law. Memorials may be made to Maywood Christian Camp, 700 Maywood Camp Road, Hamilton, Ala. 35570. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
