James Mitchell Savery, 88, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Tupelo May 18, 1931 to James M. "Ikey" and Beulah Bell Savery. He attended Tupelo City Schools and was a 1950 graduate of Tupelo High School where he participated in football, baseball and track. He received a football scholarship to the University of Mississippi and played guard and linebacker for the Freshman team. In January 1951, he joined the United States Army and served with the 31st Infantry Division during the Korean War. In 1953, he returned to Ole Miss and since his football days were over due to an injury, worked as an assistant trainer and helped Coach Wobble Davidson teach golf lessons. After college, he returned home to help his father in the insurance business. He joined the Mississippi National Guard, serving for many years. He commanded the Tupelo Guard Unit (108th armored car) and later promoted to the US staff of General Claude F. Clayton. Later in life, he owned and operated Savery Realty and Construction Company and Savery Oil Company. He was the president and manager of the Mississippi Alabama Fair in Tupelo for many years. He was past President of the Northeast Mississippi Realtors Association, past President of the North Mississippi Builders Association and past President of the Mississippi Junior Chamber of Commerce. Late in life, Mr. Savery came out of retirement and managed the new Prentiss County Agri-center in Booneville for several years. He married Joan Evans and they had two children, Jim and Ann Savery. Joan passed away in 1983. In 1989, he married Kathy D. Gilder and they had one son, Sean Savery. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and later, St. Luke United Methodist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Survivors include his wife, Kathy D. Savery of Tupelo; one daughter, Ann Savery Lyons and her husband, Sonny of Mooreville; two sons, James M. "Jim" Savery, III and his wife, Susie of Saltillo and Sean T. Savery of Tupelo; step-son, Casey Jones and his wife, Amy of Corinth; grandchildren, Mike Clifton and his wife, Jennifer of Mooreville, Valarie Clifton Crabtree and her husband, Brooks of Starkville, Ally Savery and Jessie Savery, all of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Brady Clifton of Mooreville and Caleb Clifton of Pontotoc; step-grandson, Ashlyn Jones of Tupelo; sister, Sandra Savery and her husband, Peyton of Houston, Texas; and brother, Joe "Bitsy" Savery and his wife, Glenda of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Joan E. Savery. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Chad Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sean Savery, Mike Clifton, Casey Jones, Sonny Lyons, Brooks Crabtree and Caleb Clifton. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
