Patricia Ann Sawyer, 71, passed away on Friday morning, November 1, 2019 at her home. She was born January 10, 1948 to the late Thomas and Anna Sizemore Atkinson. Patricia grew up in Monroe County and was a graduate of Smithville High School. On April 28, 1968 she married the love of her life, Garry Sawyer. As a selfless person, she devoted her life to her husband and children and was a lifelong homemaker. She always put the needs of others above her own and was a caregiver to many of the elderly, most notably, her grandmother Madgie Savannah Sizemore who raised Patricia as her own child. She enjoyed her dog, sitting on the porch enjoying nature and flower gardening. More than anything, she loved and adored her family, especially wearing the proud title of grandmaw to her grandchildren and great grandson. Patricia is survived by her husband, Garry Sawyer, Athens; daughters, Angela SAtromberg (Peter) of Lake City, FL., Susan Barrett (Micheal) Athens; sister, Sandra Norris (Robert) Winfield, AL.; brother, Steve Atkinson (Janice, Winfield, AL.; grandchildren, Taylor Barrett (Matt Ellis), Pierce Stromberg, Morgan Barrett Cantrell (Trevor), Parker Stromberg and Peyton Stromberg; great grandson, JonMicheal Barrett; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Madgie Savannah Sizemore. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trevor Cantrell, Matt Ellis, Micheal Barrett, Chris Sawyer, Steve Atkinson and Richard Williams. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.