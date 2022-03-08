Funeral services for Rev. Jerry Edward Sawyer, 77 of Baldwyn, MS are set for Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2pm at Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church in Tupelo with interment in Magnolia Gardens in Corinth. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church in Tupelo. Rev. Kyle Maddox, Rev. Tim Dixon, Rev. Mike Dutton, Rev. Jim Poitras, Rev. Nicholes Robbins and Rev. Gary Vick will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Brent Sawyer, Chris Sawyer, Jason Sawyer, Samuel Sawyer, Josh MacKenzie, John Olora, Angel Juarez and Rev. Kyle Maddox. Born March 5, 1945 in Amory, MS., Rev. Jerry passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He is a member of LifePoint Apostolic Church. Rev. Jerry is a long life ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church International. He served Global Missionaries for 22 years in many places including Honduras, Costa Rica and Belize. Rev. Jerry was a church planter in Baldwyn, MS. He was an avid gardener and an accomplished carpenter. He loved God, his family and friends. Rev. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Killough Sawyer; daughters, Kay Franklin and husband Mike and Amy Sawyer; 2 grandchildren, Bethany Moncivais and husband Eduardo and MaKayla Berry and husband Blake; 3 great grandchildren, Marco, Stella and Ira Moncivais; brothers, James Larry "Butch" Sawyer and wife Joan, Garry Sawyer, John Sawyer and wife Pat and Steve Sawyer; sister, Ann MacKenzie and husband George; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Lureen Edwards Sawyer and his brothers, Gerald Sawyer and Thomas Sawyer.
