Mamie Lee Murphree Saxon, 98, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She was born on June 17, 1922 to Cleo Tab and Martha Jane Murphree in Pontotoc, MS. She married James Ottis Saxon on December 14, 1941 and raised a wonderful family. She was a Christian and a long time member of Midway Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Mrs. Mamie worked for many years at the Glove Factory in Houlka and Riviera Shirt Factory in Pontotoc. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed her flowers, gardening, as well as sewing and cooking for her family. Her favorite pastime was attending gospel music singings. A celebration of life service will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Walker officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. She leaves behind 1 daughter, Theresa Jane Kuzmin of Rockford, IL; 2 grandchildren, Dawn Moss(Randy) and Christy Saxon Salaya(Hosea) both of Pontotoc; 2 great grandsons, Justin Moss(Megan) and Levi Salaya; 1 great great granddaughter, Maci Moss; and 1 sister, Pat Bailey(Jay). She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Lee Saxon; son-in-law, Mike Kuzmin; 2 sisters, Shirley Stegall and Rachael Walker; and 3 brothers, Doc Murphree, Bill Murphree, and Glen Murphree. Mame Lee's favorite bible verse: Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. Joshua 1:9 Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 1PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.