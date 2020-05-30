Remi Rhena Saylors, infant daughter to Grant and Traci Armstrong Saylors left this earth on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born on January 22, 2020. She was a precious baby sister to Sky Cole, Drake, and Princeton Saylors. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Sunday May 31, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Brown, Bishop Michael Bryd, and Bro. Jamie Basden officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time on Sunday. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her parents; brothers; grandparents, Bill and Angela Armstrong, Corey and Katie Saylors, and Jamie and Michelle Basden; great-grandparents, Judith Saylors, Rickey Lee, Dan and Shirley Langley, and Juanell Pharr; great-great-grandfather, Cullen Lee; uncles, Kyle Armstrong, Brody Armstrong (Lisa), Conner Saylors, Camden Saylors, John Bennett Basden, Colton Basden, Little Cam Saylors, and Wyat Saylors; aunts, Megan Basden, Lily Basden, and Lola Basden; and a host of loving cousins. She was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Thermon Saylors; great-grandmother, Sharron Lee; great-grandfathers, William Tracy Armstrong and Toy Pharr, Jr; great-great-grandmother, Wilma Lee; great uncle, Rickey "Matthew" Lee; and a cousin, Rawli Clair Presley. Pallbearers will be Corey Saylors, Bill Armstrong, Kyle Armstrong, and Brody Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Rickey Lee, Jamie Basden, Camden Saylors, and Conner Saylors. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
