MICHIGAN CITY , MS -- Angela Denise Scales, 44, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday July 25, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Sims Chapel M.B. Church 293 Sims Chapel Rd, Michigan City, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday July 25, 12 Noon until Service at the Church. Burial will follow at Sims Chapel Church Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services .

