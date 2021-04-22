Michael Scalf, 54, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2021, at North Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1pm at Northeast Church of Christ in Tupelo. Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo is in charge of arrangements. Friends and Family may leave condolences on our web site associatedfuneral.com by clicking on the Tributes link. .

