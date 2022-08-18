Samuel Bryan Scarbrough,59, of Calhoun City passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, near his residence. Born on April 30, 1963, in Tupelo, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryan Thornton Scarbrough and Jewel Allo Ledford Oliver Scarbrough. Sam married his loving wife Tonya Ann Tanksley on April 22, 2006. The couple spent sixteen years walking down the path of life creating countless memories. He made a living working for renewable energy as a lab technician. When retirement called his name, Sam found the time to practice his hobbies full-time. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, and spent as much time as he could in nature. His love for nature could not only be evidenced by the miles covered on a bike ride but also by the countless hours of deer and turkey hunting adventures. However, during the fall, when football season started, you could find him lounging on the couch cheering on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Above his hobbies interest, Sam's relationship with the Lord was the utmost important and he didn't take it for granted. This affection for his savior could be evidenced by his membership at Houston United Methodist Church and his attendance at Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Sam didn't simply pass away, he held in his soul the cure to death, a relationship with Jesus. Although he has gone to rest in a sacred place free from sickness and the pains of this world, he will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind a loving family to continue walking down the path of life in his absence; his wife, Tonya Tanskley Scarbrough of Calhoun City; three brothers: John Kenneth (Madeleine) Oliver of Jackson, Mississippi; Dr. Michael Tennis (Darlene) Oliver of Tupelo; Steven Thornton (Angela) Scarbrough of Randolph; one nephew, Michael Laster; five nieces: Angela Oliver Pinkston, Maranda Scarbrough, Mallory Scarbrough, Isabella Scarbrough, and Rochelle Laster; father-in-law, Freddie Tanksley of Kosciusko, Mississippi; many great nephews and nieces. Those family members which entered into rest prior to Sam include: parents, Dr. Bryan Thornton Scarbrough and Jewel Allo Ledford Oliver Scarbrough; Aunt, Doris Ferguson; mother-in-law, Linda Tanksley; two nephews: John Oliver and Jason Oliver. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. The funeral service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Lannis May officiating. Edmond Hellums, Larry Hellums, Michael Laster, Gary Tanksley, Scott Tanksley, ,and Jeffery Williams will carry him to rest in Shady Grove Cemetery. Marvin Blaylock, Jerry Christian, Fred Maxey, and James Pittman will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be given to the following churches; Shady Grove United Methodist Church 450 Highway 331 Banner, Mississippi 38913; Vardaman United Methodist Church 403 North Main Street Vardaman, Mississippi 38878. The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scarbrough family as they walk through this season of loss. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of their loved one.
