Jerry A. Schaefer, 85, passed away May 17, 2021 at his residence in Ecru with his wife by his side. He worked as a Cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency. In his younger days, he was an avid bowler, a member of the Louisville Deaf Club, and raced stock cars at the old Louisville Motor Speedway. Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane Schaefer, just shy of their 34th wedding anniversary on June 5th; son, Carl Schaefer(LaBandi); daughters, Jaqueline Schaefer, Janice Hedgespeth, and Christine Schaefer(Christopher); brother, Robert Schaefer(Barbara Ann); sisters, Carolyn Hutchison(Robert) and Barbara Ann Turner; grandchildren, Chaz Michael Schaefer and Taylor Ann Schaefer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian Andrew and Gladys Lee Schaefer; and his daughter, Virginia Lynn Schaefer. Graveside Service will be held, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4PM at Ecru City Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Caples officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The Deacons of Ecru Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

