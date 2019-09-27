Glenda Faye Cross Schallock, 75, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Glenda was born in East Prairie Missouri on April 26, 1944 to Rudy Franklin Cross and Mary Lois Lindsey. She was a homemaker, and a child of God. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Houston Funeral Home in Houston from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Glenda Schallock is survived by her daughters, Mary (Randy) Putman of Pontotoc, Denise (Gene) Baird of Melbourne, AK., and Glenda Faye Dobbs of Houston; her sons, John Schallock of Nettleton, and James (Crystal) Schallock of Blue Springs, MS; her sister, Deborah (Stanley) Hamby of Houston; her brothers, Rudy Cross of Houlka, Danny Cross of Calhoun City, and Dean (Jo) Cross of Calhoun City; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Glenda Schallock was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Janice Cross, Brenda C. Chandler, Gail C. Hamby, Marlene C. Byers, and Jacqueline Cross; her brothers, Truman Cross, Raymond Cross, and James Cross; and her two grandchildren, Ashley Lancaster, and Taylor Chrestman. "The family would like to express extreme gratitude to the staff of Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, Mississippi for the wonderful care given to our mom." Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
