Jettie Gaines, 93, of Atlantic, IA, died Saturday, September 11, 2021. Jettie Pearl was born on February 2, 1928, in Nettleton, Mississippi the daughter of Herman and Annie Wilmoth (Waycaster) Schlicht. She was the youngest of nine siblings, known as Tootsie to them, and grew up helping pick cotton and corn on the farm. When the work was finished it was time for a game of tag or "mad dog" as they called it. The family had a nanny whose name was Cassy and they all thought the world of her. Early on Jettie gained an appreciation for music and started singing and eventually learned how to play the guitar from her brother-in-law, Alvie. In 1946, the family moved to Iowa and Jettie started working at the Blue Star Canning Factory. Little did she know that a coworker would be her future mother-in-law, encouraging her son, Harry "Bub" Leonard Gaines to meet Jettie. It was a good match; the couple was married on January 1, 1947, by Reverend Darling at the Christian parsonage in Atlantic. Jettie was a stay-at-home mom, and in later years worked evenings at the Atlantic News -Telegraph. Jettie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Larry) Fulk of Hamlin; sons, Herman "Tab" (Rhea) Gaines of Pleasanton, TX and Todd (Barb) Gaines of Phoenix, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Annie Schlicht; husband, Harry "Bub" Gaines; son, Harry "Bill" Leonard Gaines III; and siblings, Mable Schlicht, Amanda (Dalton) Snelson, Margaret (Sam) Seymore, Annie May Hodges, John Lee (Virginia) Schlicht, Herman (Frances) Schlicht, Robert (Betty) Schlicht and Alma (Monte) Dillehay. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic. The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. A slideshow and full life story is available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
