Mr. Alan David Schmidt, age 60, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1961 in Jackson, MS. He was a graduate of Germantown High School and continued his education at the University of Mississippi, earning a Bachelor Degree in Journalism. During his younger years he worked as a journalist employed by the Biloxi Sun Herald. He then worked in IT employed by the Walmart Distribution Center for more than 20 years. Alan was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid reader and a huge fan of everything Ole Miss and Miami Dolphins. Survivors include 2 sisters, Cindy Grammer (Jack) of Tupelo, MS, and Glenn Schmidt of Mayhew, MS; step-sister, Michelle Warden of Hattiesburg, MS; 3 nieces, Andrea Horn, Kathryn Jones, and Kelly Huffman; 1 nephew, Justin Zinn; 1 great niece and 3 great nephews. All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel are entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The family request all donations be sent to the charity of your choice.
