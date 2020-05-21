Steven Henry Schulenburg, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home in Booneville. He was born in Cook County, Illinois, on October 8, 1944, to John Frank Schulenburg and Marcia Ruth Martin Schulenburg. He had worked many years as a chief operating officer at multiple fastener manufacturing companies. He also served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching Food Network, fishing, eating Uni (sushi) and keeping up with Pittsburgh Steelers football. He loved his dogs, Simi and Molly, and visiting Topsail Island. The family will not have a service at this time but will have a visitation on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sons, Steven H. Schulenburg of Pittsburgh, PA, and John M. Schulenburg (Angela) of Kenner, LA; daughter, Joanne D. Jeffers (Mike) of Pittsburgh, PA; brothers, John E. Schulenburg (Dianne) of Las Vegas, NM, and Bob Cowen (Debbie) of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Marcia Grady of Atlanta, GA, and Janet Wiens (Jeff) of Bartlett, TN; granddaughter, Madison L. Schulenburg of Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen Sue Irion Schulenburg. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
