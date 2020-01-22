BARTLETT, TN -- Shirley Schulze, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday 10:00 am until service.

