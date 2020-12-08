Doris Imogene Crowson Schumpert was born May 6, 1932 in Pontotoc County to James Homer and Daisy Pearl Westmoreland Crowson. She married Dorsey Lee Schumpert on February 25, 1955 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his death on January 26, 2012. They lived in Tupelo until 1959 when they moved to Verona. She was a member of Verona United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years with Martha Blythe. She worked for Dr. Cecil Franks until his retirement. She also worked at Verona School as a teaching assistant. She was employed by NMMC for many years as the Emergency Room Department secretary. She worked for Emergency Physicians until her retirement at age 81. She instilled not only hard work but also strong moral values into her family. She loved her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Grandmother to her grandchildren who will fondly remember "Friday Nights at Grandmother's." Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved having all her family together at Christmas. She resided at Avonlea Assisted Living for four years where she was Christmas Queen and Valentine's Queen. While there, she made hundreds of blankets to give away, which the family will cherish forever. A graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020) at 2:30 PM at Lee Memorial Park with Minister Andrew Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be Noon - 2 PM today (Wed.) at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Bailey (Danny) of Guntown, MS, Brenda Barber (Jim) of Marietta, MS, and Anita Pannell (Fred) of Tupelo, MS; her sister, Pat White of Amory, MS; grandchildren, Justin Stevens, Michelle George, Jordan Stevens (Kristy), Erica Rivers (Dustin), Kadee Jenkins (Andrew), Emily Laris, Amanda Patton (Miles), Kacie White (Tyler), Morgan Pannell (fiancé Grayson Arnold), and Leah Pannell; great-grandchildren, Tyler George, Kobe George, MaKaylee George, Isabella Laris, Jossilyn Stevens, Mamie Grace Jenkins, Ryder Patton, Lydia Stevens, Milan Patton, Presley Rivers, Adi Jenkins, Amelia Arnold, and Mia Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dorsey Schumpert; her son, Timothy; her brother, Milton Crowson; and an infant sister. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Assisted Living and Sanctuary Hospice House for their love and care. Memorials in Doris' honor may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.