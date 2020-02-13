Houston-Syble Inez Schwalenberg, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fern Brooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. She was born November 1, 1923 in Calhoun County to the late Everett Maxwell Holder and Rosie Collums Holder. She loved sewing and working with her flower gardens. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Thorn with Bro. Gladwin Carpenter and Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Body will lie in state 1 hour prior to time of service. Burial will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery North of Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two daughters; Joyce Houser of Houston, MS, Carolyn Earp of Houston, MS; one son, Royce Schwalenberg of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren, Donna Houser of Tupelo, MS, Keith Houser (Misty) of Pontotoc, MS, Bonnie Gill (Chris) of Houston, MS, Paul Earp (Angie) of Houston, MS, Cher Baise of Texas, Patty Robinson (Jackie) of Birmingham, AL, Mark Schwalenberg of Florida; thirteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Crestman of Houston, MS, Glenda Calder (George) of Calhoun City, MS; one brother, Hubert Holder of Houston, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Maxwell Holder and Rosie Collums Holder; her husband, Sam Schwalenberg; five brothers and one sister. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.