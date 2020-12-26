Mary Sue Williams Scobey, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in New Albany, Mississippi, on December 23, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born on January 24, 1940 to Jim Williams and Katherine Perry Williams in Green Hill Bottom Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Roy L. Scobey, on May 18, 1968. Mary Sue was raised in Friendship, Tennessee and graduated from Dyersburg High School in 1958 and attended UT Martin following graduation. Prior to having children, she worked in Memphis at Sears and Roebuck and later at National Life Insurance Agency.. She stayed home after having children and was a homemaker for several years. She later worked at First Assembly Christian School as a Kindergarten assistant teacher and then retired from World Wide Wolverine after managing a Hush Puppies store in the outlet mall close to her home in Lakeland, Tennessee. Mary Sue was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. The love for her children was only outweighed by the love of her grandchildren, who called her Grandma. Her first born son, Ronald Lane Scobey preceded her in death from a massive heart attack on June 9, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Katherine Perry Williams, her brothers, Jim Williams, GH Williams, Bill Williams, and Jerry Williams. Mary Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roy L. Scobey, one daughter, Suzann Watts (Ken), one son, Richard Scobey (Heather), and her daughter in law Julie Scobey. She had seven grandchildren, Parker, Cooper, Reagan and Lyla Scobey, Zach and Ryan Watts (Logan), Lauren Andresini (Tim), and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her identical twin sister, Linda Williams Mount (Lynn), of Maury City, Tennessee. Please join us for a celebration of her life at 2 PM on Monday, December 28 at Eagle Heights Community Church with visitation one hour before services. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 PM in Memphis Memorial Gardens. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Scobey family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.