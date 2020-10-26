Bobby Scott, 82, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born in Tishomingo County on March 13, 1938 to Coker and Veela Mae Scott. He served in the MS National Guard. He was a longtime truck driver and retired from Action Industries. He attended Friendship Baptist Church. He loved to farm and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Lee Memorial Park with Joe Blassingame officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Martha Alred Scott of Guntown; three children, Mike Scott (Jan) of Guntown, Lynn Arnold (Doug) of Guntown and Bob Scott (Martha) of Ellisville; one sister, Sue Allred (Carl) of Evergreen; 4 grandchildren, Barry Martinez (Robin), Cheryl Hendrix (Casey), Mike Scott, Jr. (Brittney) and Makayla Merritt (Ryan); 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy Scott and Claude Scott; one sister, Patricia Scott. Pallbearers will be his family. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
