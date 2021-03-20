Bro. Robert Calvin Scott, Sr., 97, of the Asphalt Rock Community near Cherokee, Alabama, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. Bro. Scott was a lifelong minister who spent 76 years as pastor for churches in Alabama and Mississippi. He was a member of Asphalt Rock Baptist Church and was a member of the Vertagreen Lodge #919 F&AM in Cherokee, AL. He was a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by two sons, David Scott (Anita) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Greg Scott (Helen) of Corinth, MS; a daughter-in-law, Sue Scott of Iuka, MS; one sister, Bernice Clark (Tom) of Grenada, MS; seven grandchildren, Scotty Scott, Justin Scott (Lorian), Kenneth Scott (Kathie), Joshua Scott, Jeremy Scott (Molly), Jill Franks (Matt), and Grayson Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Amber Scott, Owen Scott, Jeremiah Rorie, Logan Gray, Jackson Lindsey, Weston Lindsey, and Chloe Lindsey; one great-great-grandchild, Aubree Blair; and a long-time friend, Bro. Perry Murphy of Cherokee, AL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Weaver Scott; his parents, Clifford and Lessie Fleming Scott; two sons, Johnny Scott and Robert "Sonny" Scott, Jr.; a grandson, Gregory Scott; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Scott. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Franky Smith, Bro. Jeremy Scott, and Bro. Perry Murphy. Interment will follow in Asphalt Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers include Jerry Cain, Donnie Cain, Andy Woods, and Clay Waddell. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
