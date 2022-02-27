James Earl Scott, 73, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born in Baldwyn, MS, on December 29, 1948, to the late Wesley Earl Scott and Mildred Gretchen Rogers Scott. James Earl served in the United States Marine Corp where he taught marksmanship. He served one tour in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. James Earl was a Master Mason. He later retired from trucking and as a building contractor. He was a devoted family man who adored his children and grandchildren, whom he often liked to present with gifts. James Earl had a beloved horse companion, Cowboy. Together, they enjoyed 22 years. In his earlier years you could find James Earl either hunting or fishing. He also loved gardening and to watch birds. Visitation for Mr. Scott will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services with military honors will follow at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He leaves behind his wife, Sue Morton Scott; three sons, Kevin Scott of Booneville, MS, Bryan Simmons (Dana) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Eric Simmons (Leanna) of Muscle Shoals, AL; two daughters, Kim Pongetti (Joey) of Tupelo, MS, and Jeni Wiley (Matt) of Tuscaloosa, AL; four grandsons, Mackenzie Morgan, Henry Wiley, Asa Simmons, Ezra Simmons; two granddaughters, Ella Grace Wiley and Mary Wilkes (as James Earl referred to as "Dub") Wiley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Joey Pongetti, Matt Wiley, Bryan Simmons, Danny Gardner, Eric Simmons and Steve Eaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online or by mail to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
