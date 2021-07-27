Booneville-James Freddie Scott, age 78 passed away Monday July 26, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was retired from Scotts Amoco Mini-Mart. He was born in Prentiss County on September 10, 1942, to Leland Arliss Scott and Elsie Prather Scott. He enjoyed history, listening to gospel and bluegrass music and being with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p. m. Thursday at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Elaine Rowland Scott; 2 sons Christopher Scott & Kara and Patrick Scott & Jeanne; grandchildren Kalynn, Carliegh, Colton, Jacob, Sam (Emily) and Timothy Scott all of Booneville; a sister, Sue Bailey of Oakland, TN; brother Terry Scott (Ann) of Jumpertown; sister-in-law Helen Scott of Booneville; brother-in-law, Jerry Rowland (Judy) of Birminghan, AL; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews & great-great nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Reba Shook; brother Junior Scott and a brother-in-law George Bailey. Pallbearers will be Rusty Cole, Cameron McDonald, Phil Purvis, Kenneth Scott, Greg Sparks, Kevin Rowland and Drew Rowland. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
