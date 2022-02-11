John Scott, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in DeSoto. He enjoyed playing the rock guitar, listening to rock bands and rock music. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide and New York Yankees fan. He loved to play softball and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. Memorial services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott Witcher officiating. He was survived by a sister, Terri Posey (Glen) of Baldwyn; nephews, Justin Posey (Hannah) of Shreveport, LA and Jordan Posey of Baldwyn; great-nephews, Grayson Posey and Neeko Posey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hareston and Nana Johnson Scott; sister, Cindy Scott. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
