On December 11, 1990, in Amory, Mississippi, our Almighty, all knowing and loving God blessed the late Christopher William Scott, Sr. and Ametria with a handsome precious baby boy whom they named Christopher "C.J." William Scott, Jr. This same loving God came back and claimed his own on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the home of his special friend, Justice McCoy in Tupelo, Mississippi. C.J. was nurtured in a Christian home by loving God-fearing mother Ametria and Grandmother Estella. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and worshiped at Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church in Nettleton, Mississippi. C.J. graduated from Tupelo High School in 2009. He furthered his education at Itawamba Junior College in Fulton, Mississippi. C.J. enjoyed playing baseball, football and swimming. He loved the Dallas Cowboys! He worked various jobs. Currently he was working at Applebee's in Tupelo, Mississippi. C.J. was passionate about his family and a friend to all that knew him. He had a heart of gold. He enjoyed life to the fullest, laughing and making others laugh. C.J. was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Scott, Sr.; grandfather, Sammie Edward Scott; and his special friend, Justice McCoy. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Ametria and dad Fabian Burden of Tupelo; three brothers, Satsha Burden of Tupelo, Fabian Burden of Tupelo and Darrius Wicks; sister, Santerica Burden of Tupelo; nephew, Tristian Larence Burden of Tupelo; grandmothers, Estella (M.L. Fort) of Nettleton and Hazel Scott of Saltillo; grandfather, Charles Bean of Nettleton; God mother, Nettie Finnie of Nettleton; aunts, uncles and a host of relatives and friends; special God daughter, Harper Claire McCoy; and special friend, Jerissa Traylor of Belden. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Ethell Finnie, pastor of Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church in Nettleton, officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 PM- 5PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo who is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming where it will also be archived thereafter. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
