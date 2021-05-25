R.T. Scott, Jr.,77, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a truck driver and enjoyed doing mechanic work on trucks. He enjoyed watching westerns and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of First Independent Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 p. m with Bro. Toby Mears and Bro. William Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery. He is survived by (5) daughters, Barbara McKim, Carolyn Cox (Jerry), Charlotte McAnally (Mark), Margie Coggins (Bobby) and Wendy Nanney (Jason); sister, Pat Neeley (Pete); sister-in-law, Liz Scott; grandchildren, Mikaela McKim, Jeremy Cox, Anna Kate Cox, Josh McAnally (Meagan), Brandon McAnally(Laney), Danielle Hopkins, Rossi Hopkins, Jace Michael and Jorja Michael; great-grandchildren, Audrey Anna and Troy James "TJ"; (4) special nieces that were great caregivers, Kim Neeley, Sarah Wilbanks, Cheyenne Wilbanks and Brooke Wilbanks; host of other nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross T. Scott Sr. and Margaret Hamm Scott and two brothers, Charlie Scott and Jesse Scott. His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his special friends, Robin Conwill and Carl King. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 a. m. until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

