Leslie H. Scott, 68, passed away June 26, 2020 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. Leslie spend his entire life in Pontotoc County. He played football for Algoma High School and graduated in 1970. He worked in the furniture industry for 30 years. Due to his love of dogs, Leslie and his wife Edna started and operated an underground fence business for 14 years until retirement. Leslie enjoyed spending time with his family and 5 beloved rescue dogs, reading, watching TV, and working around the house. He will be forever in our hearts. Leslie is survived by his wife - Edna Scott (married 42 years); daughter - Darla J. Campbell; daughter - Andrea L. Scott; daughter - Jessica L. Ayra; and grandchildren - Alora Campbell, Grayson Campbell, and Anahla Arya. He is preceded in death by his parents - Howard and Lola Scott; sister - Virginia Scivally; and brother - Donald W. Scott. Private family graveside service will be at Midway Memorial Gardens with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Donald Wayne Scott, Brad Scott, Kunal Arya, and Graham Hayes.
