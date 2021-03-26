Houston-Linda Baker Scott, 73, passed away at her home Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Houston. Mrs. Linda was born August 21, 1947 in Clarksdale, MS to the late Warren Alfred Baker and Louise Wilson Baker. She was a former Dance Instructor/Teacher in this area for years and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston. A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Henry Grady Scott of Houston; her son, Trip Peeples (Allison) of Madison; two grandsons, Blake Peeples of Madison and Drew Peeples of Madison; a brother, Richard Baker (Pat) of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Alfred Baker and Louise Wilson Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ballet Magnificat 5406 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39211 The family requests you respect CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit wwwmemorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.