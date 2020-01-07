Lois Scott, 45, passed away on January 02, 2020 at her home. She was a member of North Star Church in Saltillo. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, January 09, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. She is survived by her spouse, Cynthia Scott of Guntown; her mother, Sharon Cox Turner; (2) step-daughters, Amanda Farrar of Utah and Divina Hoskins of Saltillo; step-son, Michael Rhea of Mooreville; brother, George Michael Turner of Ohio; (5) grandchildren, Ella Rhea, Gary Edwards, Peyton Pitts, Wyatt Thompson and Eliza Farrar. She was preceded in death by her father, George Turner. Visitation will be Thursday evening one hour prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

