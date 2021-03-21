Lynn Scott, 58, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 23, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Monday, March 22, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery.

