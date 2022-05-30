Marjorie Elaine Scott, 78, passed away on Sunday May 29, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was retired from BancorpSouth. She was born in Prentiss County on December 28, 1943, to William Earl Rowland and Virginia Koon Rowland. She enjoyed watching sports, shopping, playing on her tablet, puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, at Waters Funeral Home with Bro.¬¬¬¬ Brad Ball officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Survivors include 2 sons Christopher Scott (Kara), Patrick Scott (Jeanne), grandchildren Kalynn, Carliegh, Colton, Jacob, Sam (Emily), and Timothy Scott all of Booneville, brother Jerry Rowland (Judy) of Birmingham, AL; sister-in-law's, Sue Bailey of Oakland, TN, and Helen Scott of Booneville; brother-in-law Terry Scott (Ann) of Jumpertown, several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews & great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Freddie Scott; her parents William and Virginia Koon Rowland; sister-in-law Reba Shook; brother-in-law's Junior Scott and George Bailey. Pallbearers will be Rusty Cole, Cameron McDonald, Phil Purvis, Kevin Rowland, Drew Rowland, Kenneth Scott, and Brad Purvis. Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
