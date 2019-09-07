TUPELO -- Merrill Layne McNutt Scott, 77, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday 9/9/2019 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Noon- service time only at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Private Burial.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.