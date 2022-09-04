Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pamela Savage Scott, 72, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home. Born in Waukegan, Illinois on January 9, 1950, she was the daughter of Monroe B. Savage, Sr. and Eugenia Pauline Brown Savage. Pam graduated from Saltillo High School and earned her BS degree in Art from the Mississippi University for Women. Pam was very technical minded as a specialist in Public Affairs for the US Army Corp of Engineers in Vicksburg, Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama, she retired as the Technical Purchasing Agent. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Guntown. She was an avid book reader. She leaves behind one brother, Monroe "Joe" Savage, Jr. of Vicksburg. A private burial was held in Priceville Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Guntown, PO Box 101 Guntown, MS 38849. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.