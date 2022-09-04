Pamela Savage Scott, 72, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home. Born in Waukegan, Illinois on January 9, 1950, she was the daughter of Monroe B. Savage, Sr. and Eugenia Pauline Brown Savage. Pam graduated from Saltillo High School and earned her BS degree in Art from the Mississippi University for Women. Pam was very technical minded as a specialist in Public Affairs for the US Army Corp of Engineers in Vicksburg, Mississippi and Huntsville, Alabama, she retired as the Technical Purchasing Agent. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Guntown. She was an avid book reader. She leaves behind one brother, Monroe "Joe" Savage, Jr. of Vicksburg. A private burial was held in Priceville Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Guntown, PO Box 101 Guntown, MS 38849. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.