Pauline Lindsey Scott, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the NMMC hospice unit. She was a former owner of Dixie Gas and a homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and baked delicious cakes. Pauline was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn where she loved serving on the hospitality committee. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ 1:00 with Bro. Bryan Horner and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Ray Scott (Wendy) of Booneville and Stan Scott (Tami) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Jon Andy Scott (Kacie), Jake Scott (fiancé Cora Geno), J Ross Scott, Corbin Scott (Peyton) and Jeni Kate Scott; great-grandchildren, Stryker Scott and Jaclyn Scott; brother, Bud Lindsey (Amy) of Booneville; brother-in-law, Anthony Yates; sisters-in-law, Hazel Lindsey, Ruth Lindsey, Elizabeth Beasley (Harold); host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Scott; sister, Clydene Yates; two brothers, Larry Lindsey and Joe Lindsey; sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson; nephew, Clay Lindsey. Pallbearers will be Jon Andy Scott, Jake Scott, Corbin Scott, J Ross Scott, Hunter Bullard and Matt Lindsey. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11:00 a. m. until service time @ 1:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 337 Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.