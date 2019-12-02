Peggy Mayfield Scott, 82, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. A native of Tupelo, she was born in May 6, 1937 to Johnny and Stella Roebuck Mayfield. She was a 1955 graduate of Tupelo High School and a 1959 graduate of Mississippi College. On June 3, 1962, she married Leland Patrick Scott and was a loving and devoted wife for 57 and a half years. Shortly after they were married, they relocated to Huntsville, Alabama while her husband worked with the Saturn V Space Program which eventually led them to Merritt Island. During his career with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Florida, Peggy was allowed to maintain a vegetable garden outside of Lockheed while her husband worked the space program inside. Though she and her husband relocated several times and have been residents of Merritt Island for 36 years, she remained a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo and early in life had served as church secretary there. Survivors include her loving husband, Leland Patrick Scott of Merritt Island; daughter, Laura Bragg and her husband, Billy of Gulfport; aunt, Lois Lambert of Jacksonville, Florida; cousin, Linda Holland of McMinnville, Tennessee; and a niece and nephew, Scott and Barbara Adcock of Radford, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
