Robert Earl Scott, 74, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. He was born on November 20, 1946 in Red Bay, Alabama to Clinton Lester and Imogene Honeycutt Scott. Moving to Hamilton at an early age, Robert attended school in Hamilton later enlisting in the U.S. Air Force on May 20, 1964 where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married the former Linda Chapman on June 17, 1967 and had a long career working for Kroger in West Point as meat market manager, retiring with 34 years of service. All who knew him will remember his generosity and selflessness, and with his love for people, he was always willing to help others. Above all, his family was most important and took great pride in taking care of his wife of nearly 54 years and he loved his brother and sister-in-law. Robert could often be found piddling in his shop or being in the outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing. He was a faithful member of River Bend Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Hill Cemetery. In addition to his wife, Linda Chapman Scott, he is survived by his brother Terry Scott (Jaime) of Columbus; brother-in-law, Sam Jones of Odessa, Texas; three grandchildren, John David Scott, Reese Scott, and Isabella Scott; nephew, Bradley Scott (Jessica); nieces, Katie Humphrey (Robert), Skailyr Scott, Marsha Horstman (Charley), and Tina Crawford; and special friends, Sam and Kathy Crawford; and a host of other family, friends, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his son, David Lester Scott. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:30 until service time. Please observe national and local Covid guidelines. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com
