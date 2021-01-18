Ronald Rayburn Scott died January 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. He was born on July 26, 1950 to Robert Rayburn Scott and Clyde Kelly Scott. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He graduated in 1968 from W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany Mississippi. He attended the University of Mississippi and received his bachelor's degree in education and later received his master's degree in education. He was employed at West District Junior High School in Tallahatchie County and later became principal at Drew High School in Drew, Mississippi. He received his education specialist degree from Delta State University. He returned home to Union County and became principal at West Union Attendance Center. He served in Union County School District for over 35 years in various roles including principal and assistant superintendent. He was a member of the Mississippi Professional Educators Association, National Association of Secondary School Principals, Mississippi Association of School Administrators, and Mississippi Association of School Superintendents. He is survived by his wife Gloria Baker Scott of New Albany. Two sons; Dr. Brad Scott, and wife Lyndie of New Albany, MS. Shea Scott, Esq. and wife Cara of Oxford, MS. One daughter Meredith and husband Jason Brown, Esq. of New Albany, MS. He is survived by ten grandchildren, Molly Scott, Maggie Scott, Julianna Scott, and Harrison Scott of New Albany, MS. Cooper Scott, Jack Scott, and Sawyer Scott of Oxford, MS. Bella Brown, Baker Brown, and Banks Brown of New Albany, MS. He is survived by one brother Mike Scott and his wife Bess of New Albany, MS. He is also survived by one brother-in-law Tommy Baker of New Albany, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Rayburn Scott and Clyde Kelly Scott. His father-in-law Leroy Baker and mother-in-law Moeselle Baker. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where he served in various roles including Board of Trustees as well as Sunday School Superintendent. Visitation will be at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS on Tuesday, January 19th from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral will be on Wednesday, January 20th at 2 PM, also at United Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ken Basil, Russell Taylor, Larry McQuary, Charles Collier, Jason Morris, Tommy Baker, Dr. Shane Scott, and John Weeden. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. A walk-through visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Tuesday at United Funeral Service. Due to all the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the family wants everyone to attend, and to be comfortable during the visitation, please use your own judgement and if you do not feel safe attending, the family understands completely. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren; Cooper Scott, Jack Scott, Sawyer Scott, Baker Brown, Banks Brown, Harrison Scott. Also serving as honorary pallbearers are Matt Baker, Sid Priest, and the employees of the Union County School District Central Office. He loved the Ole Miss Rebels and made sure his children and grandchildren loved the Rebels as well. At Ron's request that if you attend, wear red and blue to the funeral, if you have any available. The family request any memorials be made to the West Union Endowment Fund or Salem United Methodist Church. Please observe CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing if attending visitation or funeral. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
