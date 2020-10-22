Walter Scott

Walter Lee Scott, 93, was born on January 6, 1927 to the late Ben and Lizzie Scott. He took his flight from this earthly home on October 11, 2020. Walter was never married or had children, but he loved and cared for each of his nieces and nephews down to great great great nieces. He prayed for each of them and always made sure that he held and talked to each one of them when they visited. He was self-employed in the logging and farming business for many years until his health began to fail. He planted gardens until he was in his 80's. He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters; N.C Wade. Fannie Jeans, Mary Lee Turner, Leola Scott, Lula Jane Rogers and Maggie Johnson; four brothers; Ike Braddock, Lacey D.C. Scott, Robert Scott, and infant brother. He leave to cherish his memories nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To visit and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

