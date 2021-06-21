Hoyle Wayne Scott, 82, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Meadows. Wayne was born February 18, 1939, to Charlie Thomas Scott and Ella House Scott in Saltillo. In 1957, he married the former Betty Powell; they shared 52 years together before her untimely death in 2009. He was known most of his working life from his 32 year long career at Loden- Vinson Garage and Wrecker service, where he got the opportunity to travel all around the United States picking up vehicles. After Loden- Vinson closure, he worked nine years at Waste Management as a Mechanic before retiring. On June 12, 2011, Wayne married LaRue. Wayne was a member of Parkers Chapel Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Wayne enjoyed games especially Bingo and Dominos. He leaves behind his spouse of ten years, LaRue Scott of Baldwyn; five children, Greg Scott, Larry Scott and his wife, Teresa both of Mooreville, Rodney Scott and his wife, Kathy of Saltillo, Tim Scott and his wife, Angie of Amory, and Misty Veal and her husband, Joey of Mantachie; three step-children, Mary Leonard and her husband, Danny of Corinth, Ray Barnes and his wife, Sherry of Baldwyn, and Elaine Robinson and her husband, Alan; eleven grandchildren, Bradley Scott, Andrea Elder (Jeff), Laken Dees (Destry), Paige Scott, Anthony Morris (Brittany), Jessica Ray (Josh), Gabby Scott, Sean Scott, Christopher Scott, Joshua Veal, and Michael Veal; nine step-grandchildren, Samantha Smith (David), Kristin Clemons, Caitlin Garrett, Cody Hall (Loren), Daniel Robinson, Melanie Robinson, Anna Morris (Joshua), Candace Morgan, and Jonathon Barnes and one brother, Joe Scott and his wife, Sherry of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; son, Mark Allen Scott; one step-son, Christopher Keith Barnes; one grandson, Michael Scott, one granddaughter, Ashley Scott; and nine siblings. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Ray Guin officiating. Graveside services will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. For those who may not be able to attend, the service will be live-streamed and recorded. Pallbearers will be Rodney Scott, Tim Scott, Brad Scott, Anthony Morris, Colby Elder, and Steven Whitaker. Johnny Pannell will be an honorary pallbearer. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.