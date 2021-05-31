Gladys Scott Whatley, 95, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM at The Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Free Clinic, PO Box 1821, Tupelo, MS 38802.. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner.

