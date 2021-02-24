James Arlin Scribner, 70, passed at his residence in Nettleton on February 23, 2021. He was born on May 15, 1950 in Lee county to parents James "Elgar" and Johnnie Finney Scribner. He grew up in the Nettleton area and attended Nettleton High School . He married the love of his life Jenoise Parker, affectionately know as "Weezie" on May 21, 1971 this May would have marked their 50th wedding anniversary. He had a long work history he worked for 20 years as a security guard at Day Detectives, also 15 years in the wood mill at Peoploungers, and the last 20 years until his retirement in 2018 as a courier for the NMMC where his friends/co-workers jokingly called him Ruff. He was a soft spoken gentle giant with a big heart who dearly loved his wife and family. He had a passion for woodworking and he loved to give old furniture new life. There will be a private family only funeral service at a later date. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jenoise Parker Scribner of Nettleton, one daughter , Melinda Holland (Johnny), one son, David Scribner, grandchildren, Cory (Summer Conlee), Kaylee and Maddie Scribner, one sister Dianne Langley (Murl), sister-in-law, Pansy Joyner (James "Bubba"), nieces Kristy Scruggs(Richard), Ginger Green (Chris), Tanya Nichols (Billy), Terry Price (Scott), and nephew Torrey Joyner (Robin) and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son James Jason Scribner and his in-laws Doug and Louise Parker. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
