Minne R. (Hindman) Scribner, 94, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory, MS. She was born on April 30, 1925 to Elijah (Eli) Hindman and Donia Lee (Morris) Hindman in Chickasaw County. She lived most of her life in Monroe County . She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church in Monroe County. She enjoyed cooking ,sewing, fishing and going to church. She worked at Reed's Manufacturing for 30 years. She retired in 1991 as sewing room supervisor. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton, with Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery. Survivors include one sister Ola Mae Stafford of Hamilton; one niece Judy Weaver of Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; Special friends Billy J. Laney (Paula) of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Marion Scribner, 3 brothers; Luther , Leroy, and James Hindman. One niece Peggy Vaughn Abbott and one nephew Ricky Hindman. Visitation will be Wednesday at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 p. m. until service time. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
