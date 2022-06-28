Raymond "Ray" Pegram Scribner, also affectionately known to many as "Scrib" passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 63. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Ray was born May 17, 1963 to Robert Eugene and Jo Ann Pegram Scribner. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School's Class of 1977 and then graduated from Ole Miss in 1989. Ray worked for Eljer Plumbing and most recently, Ashley Furniture. He loved coaching his children in youth baseball and pulling for the St. Louis Cardinals as well as all Ole Miss sports. Ray was able to see the Rebels bring home the College World Series National Championship. Ray leaves behind his two sons, Robert Louis Scribner and Bryan Patrick Scribner of Denver, Colorado; his brothers, Hugh Dillard Scribner and wife, Rachel, of Tupelo and Michael Joseph Scribner and wife, Stephanie, of Savannah, Georgia; two nephews, Dillard Scribner and Shawn Scribner; and a niece, Megan Scribner. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Eugene Scribner, Jr. A memorial service honoring Ray's memory will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Troy McNutt officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Honorary pallbearers will be John Harris, Warren Savery, Kevin Kirk, Steve Baker, Jack Brewer, Keith Richardson, and Bo McElhenny. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
