Billy Wayne Scruggs passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home in Saltillo at the age of 79. He was born in Lee County on October 24, 1941. Billy owned and operated C & S Tile and Marble for over 60 years. A true outdoorsman, he loved the water, whether deep sea fishing or on his pontoon boat with grandkids on the lake. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Scarlett Scruggs of Saltillo; three children, Gerry Scruggs (Leanne) of Saltillo, Sherry Gillentine (Jordan) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kerry Scruggs (Jessica) of Tupelo; nine grandchildren, Shawna (Zack), Bubba (Karrold), Joey (Mandie), Lindsey (Jim), Tyler, Peyton (Shelton), Blake (Christy), Mark (Jodi), and Shea (Brandon); 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Scruggs (Sandra) of Saltillo; and his sister, Dorothy Chunn of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, H.G. and Willie Mae Brown; and a sister, Willie Mae King. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Williams, Jay Williams, Zack Fowler, Phillip Goff, Ronny Easterling, and Dustin Barnett. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
