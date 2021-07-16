Candi Lambert Scruggs, 50, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, AL. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Boggs Chapel Cemetery.

