Tupelo - Ms. Dora Rogers Scruggs (Turner), 95, died Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Dora was born October 23, 1924 in Saltillo, MS to Lillie Sample Rogers and Joel Baxter Rogers. She attended Saltillo High School. After high school, she worked for Milam Manufacturing for several years and later, Blue Bell Manufacturing retiring after 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked for Lee Memorial Funeral Home and Sam's Club for a few years. She married L.D. Scruggs and they had one son, James L. (Sonny) Scruggs. Later she was married to Darryl Turner. Dora was a faithful member of The West Main Church of Christ. She is survived by two grandsons, Jeremy Scruggs (Paige) of Tupelo and Chad Scruggs of Daphne, Ala.; two great grandsons, Alex Scruggs of Mississippi State and Charlie Scruggs of Tupelo; two great granddaughters, Emma Scruggs and Savannah Scruggs, both of Tupelo; one daughter-in-law, Diane Scruggs of Saltillo; one sister, Virginia Allred of Tupelo; a special niece, Sheryll Ray (Otis) of Texarkana, AR; several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, L.D. Scruggs and Darryl Turner; her son, Sonny Scruggs; one brother, Joel Rogers; two sisters, Dorothy Miller and Jewell Lanphere; one nephew, Phillip Allred and 3 brothers-in-law. Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. James Taylor will serve as song leader and eulogist. Private entombment will be in The Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services Saturday at 11 AM via hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
