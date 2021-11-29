Jerry Thomas Scruggs at the age of 75 went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Jerry was born in Tupelo to Virgil Scruggs and Avo Beatrice Brown Scruggs. Due to his parents' untimely deaths, he was raised from a young age by his maternal grandparents, Henry Green and Willie James Brown. Jerry married Judy Ann Scruggs and they were married for 30 years before her death. On May 3, 1996, Jerry married Sandra Scruggs. Jerry had an impeccable work ethic and it showed throughout his 35-year career as a tile and flooring expert at Scruggs Tile. His talents were showcased in the National Home and Garden Magazine. In 2003 he was forced to retire due to his failing health. Jerry enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening, listening to rock and roll music, and was an avid Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints fan. Jerry was known for being kind, sincere, and clever. His quick wit and sense of humor were unmatched. He had a perpetual smile and will be missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his beloved family to cherish his memory including his wife of 25 years, Sandra Scruggs; children, Debra Scruggs Franks and her husband, Andy Hodges, of Saltillo, Tommy Scruggs of Tupelo, and Shane Scruggs of Tupelo; three step-children, Nicki Herrington and her husband, Garrett, of Hazel Hurst, Gena Dill and her husband, Terry, of Hamilton, and Ryan Carpenter and his wife, Marlee, of Oxford; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one granddaughter due in February; one sister, Dorothy Chunn of Saltillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Ann Scruggs; parents, Virgil Scruggs and Avo Beatrice Brown Scruggs; grandparents, Henry Green and Willie Mae Brown; brother, Billy Wayne Scruggs and his wife, Scarlett; sister, Willie Mae King; and his adored fur babies, Rebel, and Kadie. Memorial service honoring Jerry's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with grandson, Rev. Jacob Dickerson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorials may be made to the America Cancer Society, 1800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.